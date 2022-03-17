Advertisement

South Dakota Goddess Classic, giving local women a stage to show off their hard work

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new event is coming to South Dakota. A Hot Springs business owner is bringing the South Dakota Goddess Classic to the area so local women can show off their hard work in the gym.

“The South Dakota Goddess Classic is an all female event ranging from teens all the way up to senior citizens, we have that many different categories and opportunities for women of all different walks of life and stages of fitness,” said Kim Moir, the woman behind the South Dakota Goddess Classic. “An opportunity to showcase their hard work on a stage. We offer five different categories with this one here. We’ve got a bodybuilding, a bikini, we have a figure, we also have sports model category, as well as the transformation. And me personally, transformation is my favorite because it allows people from all walks of life to showcase their hard work.”

The competition will take place in Hot Springs, Memorial Day weekend, May 28th.

