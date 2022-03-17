Mighty Craic for St. Pat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I think that overall, we will find ourselves in a drier pattern after today’s spotty rain chances There are a few storms in the deep south again. They will get in on rain that they don’t need, that we could so desperately use.

We have a few chances for rain and even a rain and snow mix next week. However, the current satellite is bringing us the spotty showers at best right now and into the overnight.

Watch out for an elevated fire danger risk as our dry forecast takes shape. I have even seen some virga over the Black Hills this afternoon.

What will our St. Patrick’s Day look like? Great craic! That means to have fun or to have a good time. I think we will be the beneficiaries of the “Luck of the Irish” craic with warm temperatures and partly sunny skies.

Our weather center is still keeping a very close eye on a powerful closed low that is coming into view a week from yesterday. It appears to be more of a slushy rain and snow mix. We will keep you posted.

