Volunteers of America " Empty Bowl Soup” event is back after a two year hiatus

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is hosting their annual soup event. It’s been two years since the last event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When: March 31, 2022 from 5pm-7pm

Where: Central States Fairgrounds

$15 for adults and $5 for children over 5. Children under 5 get in free! A family pack is available which includes two adult tickets and two kids tickets, for $30.

For tickets and volunteer opportunities visit https://www.voanr.org/

