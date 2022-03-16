Advertisement

Chance of Rain Today and Tonight

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light rain and maybe some snow is expected today, but nothing too significant. We may continue to see some rain and snow tonight, especially for far southwestern South Dakota. Most of the moisture will clear out of the area by tomorrow afternoon. Today and tomorrow we will see highs around 50 degrees for Rapid City, 40s for northeast Wyoming, and 50s for the plains. Highs will get warmer for the weekend with 60s expected once again. By the beginning of next work week, there is a chance for a major storm to impact our area. Early models are showing potentially a lot of moisture Monday and Tuesday. We will have more information on that over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Driver killed in crash near New Underwood
Burros at Custer State Park for sale.
Burros up for grabs, taking a piece of Custer State Park home
During the height on the COVID pandemic, the USDA child nutrition program provided free lunches...
School lunches hit by federal funding
Deadwood Live! Is back after a successful first year, and is ready to bring the music back to...
Deadwood Live! concert series announces lineups
Rapid City Police looking for missing 12 year old
UPDATE: Missing 12 year old found safe

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Warming Trend into the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Pleasant
Mighty Craic for St. Pat
Forecast
Rhonda Lee KOTA Weather Webcast