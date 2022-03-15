Advertisement

Very Nice Weather For Today

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies are expected today with very mild weather. Highs across the area will be in the 60s for many places. Overnight we will see more cloud cover and some scattered light rain. That light rain may continue throughout the day tomorrow, but nothing significant is expected. Highs won’t be quite as warm tomorrow and Thursday with highs around 50 for Rapid CIty, but highs will be back in the 60s by the weekend.

