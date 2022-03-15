Advertisement

Sunny Days “March” In

Temperatures: Forward March!
By Rhonda Lee
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Get ready for Spring Black Hills! There is much more sunshine to come over the next few days. Our ridge slipped in right on schedule, and we are the proud beneficiaries of a “March” towards sunnier skies and most importantly warmer temperatures. I think we earned it.

The southwesterly flow will keep melting our snow over the weekend and then likely clear the ground altogether Tuesday. We may feel highs as warm as the mid-60s Tuesday with a few spotty rain and very light snow mixes for a few of the upcoming overnights. It looks like the overnight event will fall mostly as rain. We are not thinking that the accumulations of snow (if any falls) to be a major factor in the forecast. Well, that is until next week.

Our weather center is keeping a very close eye on a powerful closed low that is coming into view a week from today. That low could bring us significant measurable snow. But the weather-jury is still out on that. We will keep you posted.

