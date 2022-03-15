Sturgis man arrested following Spearfish bank robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sturgis man was arrested Monday, just hours after he allegedly robbed a Spearfish bank.

Deric Darren Dufek, 31, is charged with robbery and grand theft. He could also face federal charges.

The Great Western Bank on the 500 block of Main Street, Spearfish, was robbed about 1:30 p.m. Monday by a man who gave a threatening note demanding money.

According to the Spearfish Police Department, bank employees and other witnesses described a vehicle that police then found in Deadwood around 2:42 p.m. Police also found evidence related to the robbery and arrested Dufek.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.