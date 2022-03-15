New apartments on the rise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A housing development ceremony took place off 5th Street in Rapid City in the area of the Stumer Road as investors grabbed their shovels to kick off the construction of a 165-unit apartment complex.

Bruce Miesen, an investor for Enchanted Pines says that he is hopeful the new buildings will help ease the issue of finding vacant apartments.

He states “Hopefully, this meets some of the need...you got all the medical facilities in the immediate area. You have the shopping in the immediate area. Hopefully, as more development comes in this corridor here, you are going to find some nice places that you can walk to.”

Supply chain issues along with rising gas prices, Meisen says this could be an issue, but remains optimistic that construction will stay on schedule.

“I am sure it will have an effect...how much of an effect I am not sure...again there is just a lot of supply chain issues out there and we are just going to work our way through them and see what happens.”

Despite some roadblocks, Miesen is confident the new complexes will create a nice community.

“This area here is more oriented toward serving the people who live here in town and the goal is we want to make it a nice community. Make it something that everyone is proud of.”

There is no word yet on pricing. The overall site will consist of 11 buildings at 15 units per building and will have outdoor space for tenants... all within walking distance from restaurants, gyms, and breweries. Construction starts this week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.