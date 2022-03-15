Mwenentanda wraps up high school career as one of South Dakota’s all time greats
Sioux Falls Washington standout will play at the University of Texas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Local fans had a chance to catch some great players in action at the AA girls state basketball tournament. One of them is Sioux Falls Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentana. She is considered one of the top high school girls basketball players in the country and is headed to the University of Texas next year.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.