US Customs: Nearly 150 grams of cocaine found in ‘high school cookbook’

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a cookbook allegedly full of cocaine from Trinidad and Tobago.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a cookbook that had a lot more than just recipes in it last month.

Officers at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, examined a package described in the paperwork as a high school cookbook on Feb. 17, according to a CBP press release. The package contained one hardcover book titled “The Multi-Cultural Cuisine of Trinidad & Tobago & the Caribbean.”

However, the agency found several of the 500 recipes and 32 colored photographs missing, cut out to make room for a rectangular packet of cocaine weighing 147.6 grams.

The shipment was sent from Trinidad and Tobago to an address in the Little Caribbean neighborhood of New York City.

“How was the recipient intending to cook his traditional callaloo, with all the pages cut up and replaced with cocaine,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Smugglers continue to conceal narcotics and other contraband in myriad ways, which my officers seize over and over every shift.”

February’s seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout the state of Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office.

The border protection personnel are trained to identify patterns and red flags that enable them to intercept shipments that may contain illicit and potentially dangerous goods, according to the agency.

U.S. importers provide advance information about container cargo, express consignment shipments and some international mail parcels bound for the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection uses this data to target and intercept high-risk shipments.

