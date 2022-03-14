Advertisement

Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father

Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a hospital.(Oakland County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager accused of burning her father by throwing chemicals on him last fall is facing a homicide charge following his recent death at a hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Megan Joyce Imirowicz of Groveland Township was initially charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence.

But WDIV-TV reports she has been taken back into custody and charged with homicide following her father’s death this month.

She is accused of creating a dangerous mixture containing drain cleaner last October and throwing it on her father, who suffered burns all over his body.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of...
Vehicle crashes into front doors of South Middle School
Jake Rapp, a former carpenter and owner of Mt. Rushmore Log Works, LLC., opened his own barber...
Former carpenter opens barber shop in Hill City
Campers on the Dakota RV lot.
RV sales, returns up as pandemic passes
Jason Sharp
Rapid City man takes a plea in fatal shooting case
The South Dakota Department of Transportations says traffic on LaCrosse will be detoured from 9...
Exit 59 bridge to close temporarily for nighttime construction work

Latest News

A pro-Democratic super PAC says former President Donald Trump violated federal campaign laws by...
Trump accused of breaking campaign laws by teasing 2024 run
FILE PHOTO - Fox News reported Monday that correspondent Benjamin Hall had been injured while...
Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine
Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of...
Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at daycare
In a letter Monday, Democrats asked the agency’s inspector general to investigate whether the...
House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
COVID-19 delays trial of 4 in alleged plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer