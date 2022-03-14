Expect Another Week of Mild and Mostly Dry Weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Except for a slight chance of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, we have yet another week of milder than normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.

The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday, when high temperatures will soar into the 60s!

Although it will be slightly cooler by St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, we’ll warm right back into the 50s and 60s this weekend.

Comfortable temperatures, yes, but the drought continues.

