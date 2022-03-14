Advertisement

Expect Another Week of Mild and Mostly Dry Weather

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Except for a slight chance of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, we have yet another week of milder than normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.

The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday, when high temperatures will soar into the 60s!

Although it will be slightly cooler by St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, we’ll warm right back into the 50s and 60s this weekend.

Comfortable temperatures, yes, but the drought continues.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of...
Vehicle crashes into front doors of South Middle School
Campers on the Dakota RV lot.
RV sales, returns up as pandemic passes
Jake Rapp, a former carpenter and owner of Mt. Rushmore Log Works, LLC., opened his own barber...
Former carpenter opens barber shop in Hill City
Jason Sharp
Rapid City man takes a plea in fatal shooting case
Police officer operates a drone.
Law enforcement and technological advancement, surveying the crime scene

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Mild weather this week
Chance of Moisture Tonight
Mild weather this week
Moisture Tonight
Moisture overnight
Chance of Moisture Late Sunday