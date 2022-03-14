Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of...
Vehicle crashes into front doors of South Middle School
Jake Rapp, a former carpenter and owner of Mt. Rushmore Log Works, LLC., opened his own barber...
Former carpenter opens barber shop in Hill City
Campers on the Dakota RV lot.
RV sales, returns up as pandemic passes
Jason Sharp
Rapid City man takes a plea in fatal shooting case
The South Dakota Department of Transportations says traffic on LaCrosse will be detoured from 9...
Exit 59 bridge to close temporarily for nighttime construction work

Latest News

President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference...
Biden to give address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization
The decision appears to exhaust Julian Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in...
Julian Assange loses permission to appeal at UK’s top court
LIVE: Biden addresses National League of Cities conference
In some Walgreens locations, glass refrigerator and freezer doors have ben replaced with...
Walgreens replaces fridge doors with digital screens in test stores
Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials