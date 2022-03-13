Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into front doors of South Middle School

Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of...
Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of South Middle School during the hours prior.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a middle school Saturday night.

Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of South Middle School during the hours prior.

A section of the front doors is now boarded up.

Police are investigating the matter, including what caused the incident in the first place.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp
Rapid City man takes a plea in fatal shooting case
Deborah Mitchell rebounds after arson fire
Rapid City artist rebounds after arson fire
(Bob Leverone | The Charlotte Observer)
Black Hills mountain lion season on the tail end, 36 dead so far
Police officer operates a drone.
Law enforcement and technological advancement, surveying the crime scene
Pictured: Raymond Andrezejewski, 69
Rapid City arsonist sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Transportations says traffic on LaCrosse will be detoured from 9...
Exit 59 bridge to close temporarily for nighttime construction work
Sleep studies have shown that people have increased issues with attention and focus in the days...
Daylight Saving Time’s impact on your sleep schedule
Feeding South Dakota C.O.O. Matt Burns says the rising fuel prices are causing the...
How gas prices impact food security in Rapid City
Police officer operates a drone.
Law enforcement and technological advancement, surveying the crime scene