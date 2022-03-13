Vehicle crashes into front doors of South Middle School
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a middle school Saturday night.
Police say a report came in Sunday morning that a vehicle had driven into the front doors of South Middle School during the hours prior.
A section of the front doors is now boarded up.
Police are investigating the matter, including what caused the incident in the first place.
This is a developing story, and more information will be released in the coming days.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.