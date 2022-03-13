Advertisement

Exit 59 bridge to close temporarily for nighttime construction work

The South Dakota Department of Transportations says traffic on LaCrosse will be detoured from 9...
The South Dakota Department of Transportations says traffic on LaCrosse will be detoured from 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. starting tonight through Friday March 18th.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Exit 59 on the intersection of I-90 and LaCrosse Street is closing Sunday night for construction.

The South Dakota Department of Transportations says traffic on LaCrosse will be detoured from 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. starting tonight through Friday March 18th.

This is due to nighttime construction activities.

Detour signage will be posted on the route, with the speed limit slowed to 25 miles per hour.

The closure is to protect drivers during demolition efforts.

The DOT is asking drivers to be aware of construction workers, and equipment on this route in the week ahead.

