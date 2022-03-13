Advertisement

Daylight Savings Time’s impact on your sleep schedule

By Nick Nelson
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the beginning of Daylight Savings Time, comes a lost hour, and this can seriously impact your sleeping habits.

Sleep studies have shown that people have increased issues with attention and focus in the days following the time change. This adjustment does eventually even itself out.

However, Dr. Robert Finley, sleep physician at Monument Health, says in those days of adjustment, lives can be at risk with this loss of rest.

”Studies have shown that the tendency for traffic accidents, or mood disorders or suicides, and even other medical issues can be a problem.”

Finley recommends going to bed about 20 minutes earlier than you normally do for a few days after the time change.

