Chance of Moisture Tonight
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see some moisture move into our area over the next several hours. Northeast Wyoming will see moisture in the evening, and then western South Dakota will see light rain and snow throughout the night. Things will clear out quickly tomorrow with mostly sunny skies expected by the afternoon. Clear skies and mild weather will continue Tuesday.
