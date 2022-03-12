Advertisement

The Temperature Matches the Sky Conditions this Weekend

Sunny and Warmer
By Rhonda Lee
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today was nice and sunny but deceptively cold! We didn’t get to freezing today. However there is much more sunshine to come and the temperature will match the sunny conditions Saturday. There is a small chance for a little bit of a rain and snow mix by the end of the weekend, but it is not a 100% guarantee for all of us. In fact the upcoming cold precipitation will be spotty at best and will very short-lived. Just a dusting or two here and there mainly in our southern-most counties.

The weekend will start off very windy for our northernmost counties as we push the low out of the way and make room for high pressure. Then the sunshine and dry air warms us up for this last week of Winter with a few late day rain chances.

We will turn our attention to the southwest where our next ridge slips in. The south westerly will be working on melting our snow over the weekend and then likely clearing the ground altogether with the warmth that will come with it all next week. We may feel highs as warm as the near-mid-60s with a few spotty rain and snow mixes in the overnights. We are not thinking that the accumulations will be a major factor in the forecast.

Don’t forget to move those clocks forward an hour on Sunday morning and remember to check the batteries in your weather radios and smoke detectors.

