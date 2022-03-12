Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, March 11th, part one

Stevens girls earn semifinal win, STM girls win in semis, Central girls fall to Washington
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens girls basketball team defeated Sioux Falls Jefferson 54-43 in the AA semifinals Friday night. The Raiders will play Sioux Falls O’Gorman Saturday at 7:45 for the state championship. The STM girls knocked off top seeded Wagner 48-35 in the A semifinals. The Rapid City Central girls lost to Washington in consolation action.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Jason Sharp
Rapid City man takes a plea in fatal shooting case
The Witbrod family safely returns to the U.S. with Caius and Juniper, their adopted children...
Wyoming couple who fled Ukraine with adopted children back in US
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem

Latest News

3-11 stevens frenzy part one
Friday Night Frenzy, March 11th, part one
3-11 boxing frenzy part two
Friday Night Frenzy, March 11th, part two
3-11 boxing frenzy part two
Friday Night Frenzy, March 11th, part two
3-10 O'Gorman girls
O’Gorman girls knock off Lincoln at state tourney