Chance of Moisture Late Sunday

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will remain clear for the rest of today and tonight. Tomorrow we are going to see some clouds role into our area. We can expect to see some light rain and snow in northeast Wyoming during the evening hours tomorrow, and then the moisture will move into South Dakota by the overnight hours tomorrow. As far as temperatures, we will remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s each of the next 7-days.

