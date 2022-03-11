Advertisement

Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction

The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at least $200,000.(GWS Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Tin Man finally got his heart, thanks to the Wizard of Oz.

He also had his trusty oil can. And now, you can have it, too, if you have the money to spare.

One of multiple oil cans belonging to the Tin Man, played in the 1939 film by actor Jack Haley, is up for auction.

It’s all part of the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music Collection with GWS Auctions.

The oil can is thought to be the last original item left from the Tin Man’s iconic costume.

Opening bids for the item will start at $50,000.

The rest of the Tin Man’s iconic silver-hued costume is thought to be lost. But maybe for this piece, there’s no place like “your home.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
The Witbrod family safely returns to the U.S. with Caius and Juniper, their adopted children...
Wyoming couple who fled Ukraine with adopted children back in US
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
15 medical cannabis applicants selected in lottery
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem

Latest News

Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area, 1 woman dead
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
Russian forces are expanding their offensive in Ukraine to the west for the first time.
Russian strategy shift poses new concerns
Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.
Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to play Blue Jays