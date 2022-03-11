RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today was nice and sunny and there is much more sunshine to come. There could be a few chances for a spare rain and snow mix through part of next week, but it is not a 100% guarantee for all of us.

Let’s first talk about the dangerously cold air that will just not leave us alone. Parts of the area like near Buffalo in Harding County and Bison in Perkins County will have a Wind Chill Advisory in the overnight. It starts tonight at 11PM and will end at 9AM. Temperatures that will feel more like -25° when the wind is blowing so keep in mind that you can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin. The good news is that we are not looking at winds that will be all that brisk, but when they are blowing, it will be a problem for those people who have business outdoors very early in the morning.

After this last dance with col man winter expect us to be sunshining it up!

We will turn our attention to the southwest where our next ridge slips in. The south westerly will be working on melting our snow over the weekend and then likely clearing the ground altogether with the warmth that will come with it all next week. We may feel highs as warm as the mid-60s with a few spotty rain and snow mixes in the overnight. We are not thinking that the accumulations will be a major factor in the forecast. Just a dusting or two here and there mainly in our southern counties.

Don’t forget to move those clocks forward an hour on Sunday morning and it is also a good time to change your heating and cooling filters.

