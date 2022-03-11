Advertisement

Stevens girls knock off Central at state tourney

Raiders get past Cobblers 40-34
By Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens girls basketball team defeated Central 40-34 in the opening round of the AA State Tournament on Thursday. The Raiders will play Sioux Falls Jefferson in Friday night’s semifinals at 6:00. The Cobblers will look to bounce back when they play Sioux Falls Washington in consolation action at noon.

