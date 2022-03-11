A new team means new cheerleaders; Lady Marshals Cheerleaders ready for inaugural season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the years, a number of professional minor league teams have called Rapid City home, from the Rapid City Thrillers to the Black Hills Machine and of course, the Rapid City Rush.

Now, a new set of players are lacing up their shoes and throwing on their jerseys, the Rapid City Marshals.

As the team prepares for their season kick-off March 12 at the Monument, another group is also preparing for the big game.

When the players take a timeout from running plays, it’s time for the cheerleaders to shine.

“For us, it’s just keeping the morale high for the crowd,” said Meghyn Cabot, the head coach of the Lady Marshals Cheerleaders. “It’s not like your typical sideline cheerleading but it’s just entertaining, keeping the energy up, a lot of smiles, if there’s a little break in the game, we’ll do our sideline dances. We’re a little bit more crafted after what you would see more of at like an NFL game.”

The Rapid City Marshals are kicking off their inaugural season in Rapid City and so are their dancing counterparts, the Lady Marshal Cheerleaders.

And just like the stacked roster for the men, this team of 11 women are no strangers to the world of rhythm.

“I was put in ballet, hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, did everything,” said Cheyanne Reger, one of the Lady Marshals Cheerleaders. “Really loved it and then after high school, I went to Black Hills State for college, I danced for the Lady Miners for a year, after that I took some time off, and then I had another co-worker tell me about the Lady Marshals and I was like, ‘I’d love to dance again.”

“I have danced professionally for 10 years,” said Cabot. “I’ve danced since I was two years old. I actually am a long time ago, one hundred years ago, a state-champion cheerleader.”

“I think I have ten years of ballet, formal ballet training,” said another Lady Marshal, Leah Hofer. “I was a Rushette for two years. I did high school dance team, so I just like to move.”

From auditions to choreography to cutting music to practicing, creating a team from the ground up wasn’t an easy task.

Despite the hard work to entertain the crowd and support their team, these women love being the start of something new.

“Very exciting to be the first ones,” continued Hofer. “Yeah!”

