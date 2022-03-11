The future of affordable housing in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 20-22 legislative house passed 10-33 to provide loans and grants to help build homes. This would provide affordable housing and more vacancies across the state.

Scott Engmann, Executive director of Black Hills Habitat for Humanity says the 200 million dollar housing relief bill would help people finance homes.

He states ” Typically, the families that apply to our program can afford up to about 170-180 thousand dollars with our special financing that we offer. Homes are costing 230-240 thousand to build, so you can see that price delta and why the support from the state is so critical to make sure that we can bring those house prices into line with what people can actually afford.”

Engmann says this bill is crucial for people in South Dakota..especially front-line workers.

“Anybody earning less than about 45 thousand dollars a year is housing challenged in the state of South Dakota right now. Many folks that are single income or just working service sector positions we are talking nurses, policemen, firemen, they cannot afford the housing we have to offer. so, this legislation we feel will provide a pathway to get housing created more affordably and therefore it can be sold, rented on a more affordable basis.”

He says he has full trust that Governor Kristi Noem will help make affordable housing a reality ... by signing HB 10-33 into law.

“We trust the governor will go ahead and sign this legislation because it is critical to our state, but we really thank representative Olson and many of the members of the house that have worked so hard to see this legislation come together.”

