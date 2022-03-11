Advertisement

Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains

Crews said human remains were found in an alligator's mouth at a Florida preserve.
By The Associated Press and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (Gray News/AP) – Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, on Thursday after the human remains were found inside the park.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the medical examiner was able to get fingerprints from one of the victim’s hands, which is believed to be that of 43-year-old Dustin Davis Mills of St. Lucie County.

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they continued searching the preserve.

The sheriff’s office suspects Mills was the victim of a homicide and said the body parts show evidence of being removed with “a sharp instrument.”

A sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

