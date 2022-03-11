COVID-19 numbers continue to fall

One of the goals of health experts has been to get the percentage of COVID tests that turn out positive below five percent. They’re getting close to that in South Dakota. Over the last seven days, the PCR test positivity rate in the state has been 5.9 percent. Exactly one months ago, that seven date rate was 21.9 percent.

It was another day below 100 new cases Thursday in South Dakota, with a total of just 51 The number of active cases drops by another 121 to 3,117. The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the state is below 100 for the first time since August 17th of last year, dropping to 96. There are four more deaths in Thursday’s report, all from the eastern part of the state.

Wyoming is listing a total of just 57 new cases Thursday. Their lab-confirmed active case count is up seven to 222. They’re down to 27 hospitalized COVID patients in the state, Wyoming’s lowest figure since May 7th of last year. Wyoming is not reporting any new deaths from the virus Thursday.