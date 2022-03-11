Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers continue to fall

COVID-19 numbers continue to fall
COVID-19 numbers continue to fall(Arizona's Family)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One of the goals of health experts has been to get the percentage of COVID tests that turn out positive below five percent. They’re getting close to that in South Dakota. Over the last seven days, the PCR test positivity rate in the state has been 5.9 percent. Exactly one months ago, that seven date rate was 21.9 percent.

It was another day below 100 new cases Thursday in South Dakota, with a total of just 51 The number of active cases drops by another 121 to 3,117. The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the state is below 100 for the first time since August 17th of last year, dropping to 96. There are four more deaths in Thursday’s report, all from the eastern part of the state.

Wyoming is listing a total of just 57 new cases Thursday. Their lab-confirmed active case count is up seven to 222. They’re down to 27 hospitalized COVID patients in the state, Wyoming’s lowest figure since May 7th of last year. Wyoming is not reporting any new deaths from the virus Thursday.

Most Read

Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer.
Update: Missing hunter found safe
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
15 medical cannabis applicants selected in lottery

Latest News

Wyoming couple escapes Ukraine with adopted children
Wyoming couple who fled Ukraine back in US - VOD
Minneluzahan Senior Center
Minneluzahan Senior Center - VOD
Medical cannabis homegrown limits
Medical cannabis cardholders can grow two plants, says SD Legislature - VOD
SD medical cannabis dispensaries
Medical cannabis next steps - VOD