Black Hills mountain lion season on the tail end, 36 dead so far

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The west river hunt has been on for mountain lions since late December.

Two were killed on opening day. One in Custer County, and one in Pennington.

Since then, 34 have been hunted and killed making this years total currently 36.

While the state’s mountain lion hunting season runs year round, the Black Hills will end April 30.

The season could also end before a month and a half’s time if 60 of the animals are killed, or 40 females.

As it stands, of the 36 killed thus far, 22 are females and 14 are male.

The largest mountain lion hunted this year so far was killed in Lawrence County weighing 155 pounds and presumed to be four and a half years old. While the smallest was a six-month old shot in Pennington County, weighing 35 pounds.

