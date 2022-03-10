Wyoming couple who fled Ukraine with adopted children back in US

DOUGLAS, Wyo. (KOTA) - The story of two parents whose adoption of two children was disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and culminated with their terrifying flight from the country comes to a happy end.

Tony and Sarah Witbrod, who we previously reported were forced to flee the city of Odessa right at the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, have made it safely back to their home in the U.S.

READ MORE : Russian invasion forces Wyoming couple to flee Ukraine 24 hours after adopting children with special needs

They were visiting the country finalize the adoption process for Caius and Juniper, their two children from Ukraine.

We last interviewed the parents while they were taking refuge in Warsaw, Poland, with their adoptive kids. They were stuck there for six days while the U.S. Embassy processed their paperwork before they could leave.

After getting the thumbs-up from government officials, the family chartered flights from Warsaw to London to Denver before making the drive home.

When they got back on March 4, Tony says they received a warm welcome from friends and family: “all six of our kids were on the front porch, screaming and crying. It was a fun homecoming.”

Sarah chimes “the town that we’re in had come and drawn sidewalk chalk on our sidewalk to kind of welcome us with little messages, and so that was really sweet.”

The Witbrods’ return was also the first day the extended family was able to meet Caius and Juniper, who Tony says were a little shy at first, but quickly warmed to the attention.

Tony adds they’re starting to shed the terrifying experience: “every few hours, every half day is so much better than the day before.”

Caius, who has arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, a condition that deforms his joints and spine, is now able to get proper treatment and therapy in the U.S.

The couple says while the conflict and their ordeal is still fresh on their minds, they couldn’t be more happy to return to their normal lives.

“It’s amazing - the last couple of days, sitting here with the kids,” Tony says. “We couldn’t be happier that we got these two kids out ... everything feels beyond blessed.”

The adoptive parents are also incredibly thankful for Alex and Yulia, the Ukrainian couple who facilitated their adoption process, helped them flee the country and were the inspiration of the newly-adopted children’s middle names.

Tony and Sarah keep in regular contact with their counterparts. According to their latest update, Yulia is helping evacuate Ukrainian orphanages, while Alex is remaining in Kiev to fight for his country.

“Putin can’t win. This is a war that he can’t win. The hearts of those people will never be captured and brought into something else; they will fight until the bitter end,” Sarah says. “I just hope that other countries can step in and help them get the leg-up, because they’re really awesome, strong, resilient people and they deserve their people.”

The Witbrods emphasize they don’t regret their experience and would encourage anyone looking to have children to consider adoption.

