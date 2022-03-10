Way More Sun for Weekend Fun!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s cold now, but to quote Sam Cooke, change is gon’ come. We are going to very quickly run up the score on the thermometer over the next few days, because with the longer days comes the warmer temperatures.

Our cold front has already crossed into KOTA Territory and left in its wake snow and cold. There really isn’t very much more to go with this elongated area of low pressure. In fact, the Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to end this evening was canceled early and there were even a few peeks of sun across the region at times this afternoon.

Now it’s time for the ridge to slip in. We will stay cold in the overnight and then we will all make sure that our light jacket is ready to rock for the weekend as the sun tries to push the clouds to the east and brings in considerably warmer air from the southwest that is staying in for a while. Our temperatures will respond fast!

After that, the ridge comes back into play for the weekend and the warmth will settle back in by Saturday and Sunday. I have been looking at a model that keeps bringing in an on-again-off-again chance for late-day light snow Sunday, but I think most of our daytime outdoor activities will have wrapped up by the time any diurnal energy rolls off of the hills bringing us a dusting at best.

Don’t forget to move those clocks forward an hour on Sunday morning and it is also a good time to change your heating and cooling filters.

