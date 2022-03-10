Advertisement

Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday was day 3 of a jury trial for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend in June 2018.

Maxton Pfeiffer was arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter for the death of 19-year-old Ty Scott.

Scott was killed by a single gunshot wound and died at the scene in a Keystone home.

In court Wednesday, first responders took to the stand to give their testimony from that night and recalled arriving to the scene, finding a gun on the table next to the victim, and Scott laying unresponsive.

Despite administering CPR, Scott succumbed to his injury.

Pfeiffer’s attorney has called the shooting an accident.

The trial is scheduled to run through this Friday and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
Nebraska man killed in crash near Box Elder
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer.
Update: Missing hunter found safe
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City

Latest News

Volunteers at St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School participate in their 13th annual hope food...
Packing for hope
Filling boxes with food and making a difference
Filling boxes with food and making a difference
Adults, students, teens and young adults in pursuit of careers at Black Hills Regional Job Fair
Adults, students, teens and young adults in pursuit of careers at Black Hills Regional Job Fair
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend