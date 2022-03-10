Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday was day 3 of a jury trial for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend in June 2018.

Maxton Pfeiffer was arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter for the death of 19-year-old Ty Scott.

Scott was killed by a single gunshot wound and died at the scene in a Keystone home.

In court Wednesday, first responders took to the stand to give their testimony from that night and recalled arriving to the scene, finding a gun on the table next to the victim, and Scott laying unresponsive.

Despite administering CPR, Scott succumbed to his injury.

Pfeiffer’s attorney has called the shooting an accident.

The trial is scheduled to run through this Friday and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

