Rapid City Rush honoring military and first responders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush is hosting a variety of promotional games and events .

- Friday, March 18th Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration presented by VAST Broadband

- Saturday, March 19th Military Appreciation Night presented by Ebelution Heating & Cooling

- Sunday, March 20th Rush vs Kansas City 4:05 pm presented by KOTA Territory & Black Hills Fox TV fans.

The First 1,000 fans receive a rally towel!

- March 14th-Tip-A-Player

Tip-a-player returns for the 11th time at Buffalo Wild wings from 4:00 p.m. - 8 p.m., Rush players are paired with a special olympian and buffalo wild wings server. Each trio will wait tables and the money goes back to Special Olympics Rapid. In the past, the Rapid City Rush has raised over 40,000 dollars.

https://www.rapidcityrush.com/#tab_standings-groups-leaders-conference-eastern=north&tab_standings-groups-leaders-conference-western=mountain&tab_standings-groups-leaders=western&tab_statistics-players-leaders=forwards

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.