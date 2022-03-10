Packing for hope

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a bright day at St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School as volunteers k-12 participate in their 13th annual hope food packing event.

Each March, Kids line up around tables measuring and filling boxes with nutritional items such as soy, veggies, and rice... all for a cause. This time it is for families in Honduras.

Volunteers Oona Evans and Morgan Simonds say in more than a decade of service..they have packed a lot of meals.

Simond stated “In total, we have been doing this since 2007 and that’s 13 years and so we have packed 1.3 million meals. Usually, most years we have to stop at a certain point, but we have raised so much money this year we can pack endlessly until our faces go blue...laugh.”

The goal this year is to pack more than 130 thousand meals to send to families in need. Packing hope program along with non-profit Feed Just One, from Iowa distributes highly nutritious food to families across the United States and around the world.

Volunteers load each box onto a truck as they make their way across the world. Morgan says they are always in need of volunteers.

