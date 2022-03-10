Advertisement

Medical cannabis cardholders can grow two plants, says SD legislature

The bill is a compromise after the South Dakota House of Representatives passed a version of...
The bill is a compromise after the South Dakota House of Representatives passed a version of the bill that prohibited home cultivation entirely.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new version of a bill that would allow medical marijuana card carriers to grow their own plants is on its way to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk.

The bill is a compromise after the South Dakota House of Representatives passed a version of the bill that prohibited home cultivation entirely.

The new bill would allow medical users up to two plants at a time.

This compromise was met with some resistance in the Senate, with opponents saying the original three plants was the will of the voters and should be honored.

If the legislature hadn’t adopted the measure, the original three plant rule in IM 26 would have remained.

Lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement on what should be done about cardholders with more than four plants once the law goes into effect in July.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp
Rapid City man takes a plea in fatal shooting case
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem
A new team means new cheerleaders; Lady Marshals Cheerleaders ready for inaugural season
A new team means new cheerleaders; Lady Marshals Cheerleaders ready for inaugural season
The Witbrod family safely returns to the U.S. with Caius and Juniper, their adopted children...
Wyoming couple who fled Ukraine with adopted children back in US
(Bob Leverone | The Charlotte Observer)
Black Hills mountain lion season on the tail end, 36 dead so far

Latest News

Artists rebounds after arson fire
As arsonist is sentenced, a victim moves on - clipped version
Deborah Mitchell rebounds after arson fire
Rapid City artist rebounds after arson fire
SD House lawmakers discuss disagreement with Noem over impeachment, budget in roundtable
Jason Sharp
Rapid City man takes a plea in fatal shooting case
(Bob Leverone | The Charlotte Observer)
Black Hills mountain lion season on the tail end, 36 dead so far