Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 68 days into 2022 and the Rapid City Police Department has already made 112 DUI arrests.

Adding to that number Monday night, around 1 am police responded to a car accident on Omaha Street where a Honda Accord landed upside down on the median.

Police said witnesses told them the driver was speeding when they lost control of the vehicle.

The driver, 24-year-old Micheal Griffithmartinez of Box Elder, did not sustain serious injuries but police said was arrested for DUI and a handful of other related charges.

Officials said that it’s never been easier to find alternative options for a ride when you’ve been drinking adding all you need is a plan.

“Our recommendation is anytime you’re consuming alcohol, always find yourself a sober driver and in today’s day and age of ride share services, taxi services, the ability to get a hold of a friend or a family member, there really is no excuse for driving while impaired,” said Public Information Officer for the Rapid City Police Department, Brendyn Medina.

Medina said although the number of DUI arrests in Rapid City has generally decreased over the past five years, law enforcement won’t be satisfied until that number is zero.

