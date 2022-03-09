What’s new for the Monument Summit Arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The all-new Summit Arena at The Monument has seen a heavy amount of foot traffic since opening its doors in the fall of 20-21.

The 130-million-dollar arena is an extension to the entertainment campus providing over eleven thousand seats for both visitors and long-standing residents of the Black Hills region.

Monument executive director Craig Baltzer says business has been booming since opening day and has attracted a lot of new customers.

He states “We are operating, were full speed ahead and everything is going great. Like every event we have in that building we have a lot of first-time visitors so, it appears to be doing very...very well.”

Baltzer plans to introduce an update to the arena’s progress to the Rapid City Council meeting tonight (Monday).

