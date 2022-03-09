Advertisement

Uber drivers are quitting due to high gas prices

With gas prices soaring, Uber drivers are walking away from their jobs because they say they aren’t making much of a profit. (SOURCE: WKBW)
By Ryan Arbogast
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – Soaring gas prices are inescapable, even for those who aren’t behind the wheel.

Daniel Kohler is quitting his job as an Uber driver because he said he’s not making any money doing it.

“It’s time and money, and it’s just not there,” Kohler said.

According to the IRS, it costs about 58 cents per mile to drive your car. In western New York, Uber drivers only make about 67 cents per mile making a small profit margin of just 11 cents.

Kohler said there’s more than that.

“I’m paying car insurance at $155 a month, cause I’ve gotta have collision, I’m paying a car payment of $278 a month on this,” he said. “And where’s my time? I have no time.”

Chris Gerace is another Uber driver and about as close of an expert on the gig as you can get.

“It can be eating into your profits a substantial amount where you might not break even, you might be losing money and not realize it,” he said.

Gerace said Uber drivers walking off the job can have a major impact on the customers.

People using Uber to get around could expect longer wait times, and the rides could become more expensive regardless of the time and distance of the drive.

Gerace said the best thing customers can do to help Uber drivers is to be ready for pickup when their ride gets there and to tip them well.

“That’s gonna help the best,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer.
Update: Missing hunter found safe
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
15 medical cannabis applicants selected in lottery

Latest News

Forty GOP senators signed onto a letter from Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Sen. Mitt Romney of...
GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Photos appear to show breakup of 40-mile Russian convoy
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine