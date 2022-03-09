Stevens and Central girls ready to meet at state tourney
Raiders and Cobblers square off Thursday
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Central and Stevens girls basketball teams each won their SODAK 16 games to qualify for this week’s AA state tournament at the Monument Ice Arena. The Raiders and Cobblers will square off in Thursday’s opening round at 1:45. The rivals split their two regular season meetings.
