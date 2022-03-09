Advertisement

Stevens and Central girls ready to meet at state tourney

Raiders and Cobblers square off Thursday
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Central and Stevens girls basketball teams each won their SODAK 16 games to qualify for this week’s AA state tournament at the Monument Ice Arena. The Raiders and Cobblers will square off in Thursday’s opening round at 1:45. The rivals split their two regular season meetings.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
Nebraska man killed in crash near Box Elder
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
“Oh God no!”; Hot Springs veterans react to latest VA closure threat
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Ex-police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

3-8 Stevens girls
Stevens and Central girls ready to meet at state tourney
3-7 SDSU MEN
SDSU men roll past USD in Summit League Semis
3-7 SDSU MEN
SDSU men roll past USD in Summit League Semis
3-7 Rushmore Thunder
Rushmore Thunder heads to state tourney unbeaten