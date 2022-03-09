Public Safety Secretary says Attorney General Ravnsborg is unfit to hold office

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a letter to the South Dakota Speaker of the House, Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is unfit for office and encourages the committee considering his impeachment to look at the evidence and conduct of Ravnsborg following a fatal crash in September of 2020.

“The Attorney General’s actions throughout the investigation, the findings from our review of the crash events, along with the context provided by the pre- and post-crash behaviors draw the conclusion that he is unfit to hold the position as the chief law enforcement officer for the state of South Dakota,” Price wrote.

According to a press release, committee members are scheduled to meet again Thursday at the state Capitol.

In the letter, which was released Wednesday, Secretary Price questions the work by the committee.

“Some members of the committee appear more interested in discovering why information was provided to the public as opposed to the facts of the investigation,” Price said.

Secretary Price urged the House to consider what he says are the indisputable conclusions by the crash reconstruction experts, including:

In interviews with investigators, Ravnsborg verbally indicated that he had seen Mr. Boever at the time of the impact, again after the crash, before correcting himself.

That Mr. Boever was killed because the Attorney General had been distracted;

That Mr. Boever was walking east on the north shoulder near the grass; and

That all four wheels of the Attorney General’s vehicle had crossed the rumble strips onto the road’s shoulder;

Secretary Price also urged the House to consider the Attorney General’s conduct, including:

That Ravnsborg verbally indicated that he had seen Mr. Boever at the time of the impact and again in the aftermath of the crash;

The untruthful statements by Ravnsborg to North Dakota BCI Special Agents;

Ravnsborg’s behavior and questions regarding what investigators may find on his cell phone; and

Price also points out Ravnsborg’s text conversation with someone who appears to be a political consultant. A text was sent about the victim in the crash, Joseph Boever, that read: ‘Well, at least the guy was a Democrat.’

Price says the evidence also shows disparaging and offensive statements about a former attorney general, a U.S. Senator and others - actions he says are not keeping with the high standards expected of the Attorney General.

“The investigation conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP) and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was objective, thorough and fair,” wrote Secretary Price. “Their conclusions are not in dispute.”

The Secretary’s letter and a supplemental report completed by Highway Patrol Trooper John Berndt given to Speaker Gosch can be found at this link: https://dps.sd.gov/.

