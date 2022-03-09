Advertisement

SD Senate passes ban on ‘divisive’ university race trainings

Critics say the bill sanitizes painful facts of U.S. history
South Dakota lawmakers pass controversial bill to allow students to avoid racial issues they...
South Dakota lawmakers pass controversial bill to allow students to avoid racial issues they find "discomforting."(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Republicans in the South Dakota Senate have passed a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem to ban public universities from using training and orientation material that compels people to feel “discomfort” based on their race.

The bill’s passage on a 27-8 vote was its final major hurdle in the Legislature.

Noem has billed the proposal as a repudiation of so-called “critical race theory.” But critics warn it will put a chill on academic freedom and sanitize the most painful facts of U.S. history.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
Nebraska man killed in crash near Box Elder
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
“Oh God no!”; Hot Springs veterans react to latest VA closure threat
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Ex-police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

Nursing facilities facing staff shortages due to Covid 19, while this nursing facility is...
Nursing homes during covid
A SD legislative idea to cut the sales tax on food might not survive the budget battle.
Food sales tax cut caught in budget squabble
Cars in Rapid City.
Be on the lookout, construction crews hit the streets
St. Cloud Street alternate route in Rapid City.
Mind your commute, construction season’s ahead