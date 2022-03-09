Old Man Winter’s Prolonged Visit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are in for one more shot of very cold air. Get ready to bundle up as Mother Nature gives us one more look at winter before Springtime comes rolling in.

Our cold front sinks in from the north and it pushes a one-two punch of snow and wind that will keep us cold through our mid-week on the high side Rapid City could see 1-3″ of snow across town. But the second shot of that energy skirts the state line to the south in Nebraska and also in the west in Wyoming where up to 5-7″ is possible in both places.

After that the ridge comes back into play for the weekend and the warmth will settle back in by Saturday and Sunday. The next system brings in the chance of a light rain and snow mix by the end of the day on Sunday and it leaves by Monday. But honestly the latest models don’t really keep any precipitation around long this weekend if at all.

Don’t forget to move those clocks forward an hour on Sunday morning and it is also a good time to change your heating and cooling filters too.

