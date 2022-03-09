Advertisement

Oil crisis may impact Rapid Transit prices, but remains cheap alternative to driving

By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Biden Administration’s decision to ban Russian oil Tuesday, the Rapid Transit System (RTS) sees this as an opportunity to promote a alternative to driving - public transportation.

Megan Gould, RTS division manager, says RapidRide and their other bus systems offer a cheap way to way to get around town.

“It’s $30 a month. I can almost guarantee that you are not going to fill your tank right now for $30 and have it last you the entire month,” Gould says.

But with the majority of the transit system’s fleet made up of diesel buses, there’s concerns RapidRide could see its own price hike.

“It will, obviously, have a hit on our budget, but we will do the best that we can to continue our operation and not have any effects on it,” Gould adds.

While some transit options, like the Youth Ride Free program, are expected to stay unaffected, the transit manager says the service may have to be restructured in the future to accommodate for higher fuel costs.

“As far as possibly making cuts, increasing fares, those types of situations will be addressed and looked at and we will determine which route to take,” Gould says. “And that’s the last thing we would want to do - that’s the last route we would want to take - but ... long-term, who knows what could take place?”

If you’d like to inquire about purchasing a bus pass, you can call RTS at (605) 394-6631 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer.
Update: Missing hunter found safe
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
15 medical cannabis applicants selected in lottery

Latest News

State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem
COVID-19 numbers continue to fall
COVID-19 numbers continue to fall
Wyoming couple escapes Ukraine with adopted children
Wyoming couple who fled Ukraine back in US - VOD
Minneluzahan Senior Center
Minneluzahan Senior Center - VOD
Medical cannabis homegrown limits
Medical cannabis cardholders can grow two plants, says SD Legislature - VOD