Manhunt on after Hawaii police discover man’s body encased in concrete

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A manhunt is on after an elderly man was found dead and encased in concrete in Hawaii. Police say two suspects are wanted in connection to the gruesome discovery.

Honolulu police say the elderly victim was found encased in concrete in a bathtub inside a home in the gated community of Hawaii Loa Ridge.

The two suspects were identified as 34-year-old Scott Hannon and 23-year-old Juan Tejedor Baron.

The men were actually questioned by police Monday night, but then released, according to Hawaii News Now. They were described as non-residents, and authorities said they were last seen in the Waikiki neighborhood early Tuesday.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, of the Honolulu Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, said Baron has a residence in Texas, and Hannon traveled with a passport but had a Massachusetts address.

The suspects were identified as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23. (Honolulu Police Department)

Thoemmes said the victim is believed to be the 73-year-old owner of the Lelekepue Place property.

His body was found in a standalone bathtub that had been filled with concrete. Coffee grounds were on top of the concrete, likely to hide the smell of decomposition.

“When we entered, we smelled coffee no doubt,” Thoemmes said. “The body was in the standalone tub and it was in a state of decomposition once we chipped away at the concrete mixture.”

Police also say the victim and younger suspect were in an intimate relationship.

Neighbors expressed shock Tuesday after hearing about the murder.

“I think it’s just absolutely terrible that that happened,” said Sydney Holst, a Hawaii Loa Ridge resident. “I mean, we’ve never had a serious crime like this happen before. We’ve heard of small robberies, but never something to this degree.”

Police said anyone who comes across either of the two men should avoid approaching them and call 911 immediately.

“We don’t know if there was a weapon used at this point. That’s still early on in our investigation,” Thoemmes said.

Officers first responded to the home Monday morning for a welfare check in connection with a missing person’s case. At the scene, detectives met with Baron, who claimed to reside at the residence.

On Tuesday afternoon, police searched the home and discovered the victim’s body in a bathtub.

Police said the victim’s brother had filed the missing person’s report. The two had not communicated since late January or early February, police said.

