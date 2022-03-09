Advertisement

Update: Missing hunter found safe

Jerry Paul Constance
Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer.(Custer Co. Search & Rescue)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A hunter who was reported lost Tuesday night has been found in good health and will be heading back to his family, according to a social media post by Custer County Emergency Management.

Original Story:

Custer County Search and Rescue is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing hunter. They began searching for Jerry Paul Constance (he goes by Paul) on Tuesday night. He is believed to be in the area of Gillette Canyon west of Custer. He is described as 6′1″ tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes. He is driving an olive green 2022 Jeep Gladiator, similar to the one in the photo, with a temporary tag. Constance was last contacted at 2pm Tuesday when he sent a video of an elk herd to his brother. Contact the Custer County Sheriff’s Communications Center at 605-673-8176 with any information.

Most Read

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
Nebraska man killed in crash near Box Elder
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City

Latest News

Volunteers at St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School participate in their 13th annual hope food...
Packing for hope
Filling boxes with food and making a difference
Filling boxes with food and making a difference
Adults, students, teens and young adults in pursuit of careers at Black Hills Regional Job Fair
Adults, students, teens and young adults in pursuit of careers at Black Hills Regional Job Fair
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend