Housing industry receiving funds from state, still facing roadblocks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The development of affordable housing in the Black Hills is at the center of the conversation, as the South Dakota legislature passes a bill to fund housing projects. However, developers say there are still issues with the supply chain that make construction harder.

The South Dakota House of Representatives passed a $2 hundred-million funding package aimed to spur the construction of workforce hosing, particularly in the Black Hills area.

Darin Howie, president of the Black Hills Home Builders Association, says these funds could help mitigate the issue of producing affordable housing, but there are so many other factors that could create problems long-term.

“It’s going to help spur some properties and developments so that we have more lots to chose from, because right now we have a shortage of everything,” Howie said. “Houses, lots to build on, and therefore driving prices up.”

Rising inflation, continued issues with the supply chain, and a war in Europe driving up oil prices. These are the major roadblocks in providing the Rapid area with workforce housing.

Jeff Lage with Lage construction says the people moving here deserve affordable housing, and deserve policies that can let them pay for their home.

“We’re the third or fourth hottest market in the area with Rapid City, Box Elder, really the whole hills area,” Lage said. “We’ve had this influx of out-of-state people wanting to move here, and for the good.’

$50 million of the funds will come from last year’s American Rescue Act.

