Advertisement

Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.(Tampa Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Dunkin’ employee pleaded guilty to felony battery for fatally punching a customer who repeatedly called him a racial slur.

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Vonelle Cook, a 77-year-old registered sex offender, was irate when he entered the Dunkin’ store last May and began yelling about customer service.

Pujols, who is Black, asked coworkers to call police and told the customer to leave.

Cook repeatedly called him a racial slur and Pujols punched him. Cook fell and hit his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer.
Update: Missing hunter found safe
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
15 medical cannabis applicants selected in lottery

Latest News

Forty GOP senators signed onto a letter from Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Sen. Mitt Romney of...
GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Photos appear to show breakup of 40-mile Russian convoy
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine