Cooking Beef with Eric Gardner - Honey Garlic Crockpot Meatballs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Time to celebrate National Meatball Day! And this recipe will make you crave meatballs day in and day out!

Sweet and luscious, the sauce is, as always the star of the dish.

Thaw a 32oz bag of frozen meatballs. Use the regular, not the Italian flavored. Place in a crockpot. Add 1 28oz bottle of barbecue sauce, 1/3 cup honey, 3 tablespoons of minced garlic (or 1 tsp garlic powder), and a half teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Add a teaspoon of onion flakes (optional).

Cook on HIGH for 1 1/2 hours, or LOW for 3 hours and serve.

