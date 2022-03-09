Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric Gardner - Honey Garlic Crockpot Meatballs

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Time to celebrate National Meatball Day! And this recipe will make you crave meatballs day in and day out!

Sweet and luscious, the sauce is, as always the star of the dish.

Thaw a 32oz bag of frozen meatballs. Use the regular, not the Italian flavored. Place in a crockpot. Add 1 28oz bottle of barbecue sauce, 1/3 cup honey, 3 tablespoons of minced garlic (or 1 tsp garlic powder), and a half teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Add a teaspoon of onion flakes (optional).

Cook on HIGH for 1 1/2 hours, or LOW for 3 hours and serve.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer.
Update: Missing hunter found safe
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
15 medical cannabis applicants selected in lottery

Latest News

Master Distiller Brian Nation to present Keeper's Heart Whiskey at the Mountain West Whiskey...
Master Distiller Brian Nation to Present Keeper’s Heart Whiskey at the Mountain West Whiskey Festival
Brian Nation, Master Distiller talks Whiskey with Eric Gardner
A Master Distiller talks Whiskey with Eric Gardner
Cooking with Eric - Almond-Bacon Cheese Crostini
Cooking with Eric - Almond Bacon Cheese Crostini
Cooking Beef with Eric - Acapulco Dish
Cooking Beef with Eric - Acapulco Dish