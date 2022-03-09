Advertisement

Be on the lookout, construction crews hit the streets

Cars in Rapid City.
Cars in Rapid City.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As construction season nears, and crews are out and about, it’s even more important to put phones and electronics away and make sure you’re not distracted out on the road.

Roger Hall, Rapid City Construction Manager, calls construction a very dangerous occupation and says to slow down and leave enough lead time to react to changing situations at a construction site.

Hall says oftentimes those people who are working out on the sides of the road are friends, neighbors, family or loved ones and just a moment of inattention could lead to a tragedy.

”One of the things I focus on hear in the City is the safety of the traveling public,” Hall says, “but I also have to look at the safety of the contractor.”

He says big cones called jersey barricades help keep crews safe, and they always try to keep traffic flowing as safely as possible for both motorists and pedestrians on foot and bikes.

