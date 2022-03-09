Another Cold Day Today, but Warmer Air is on the Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold temperatures linger today as arctic high pressure builds into the northern plains. Some lingering light snow or flurries will also be likely today, with a small accumulation possible in southwest South Dakota.

Although we will see more sunshine Thursday and Friday, temperatures will still be below normal with highs in the 20s.

Much milder air arrives this weekend and next week as a westerly flow aloft brings mild Pacific air into the plains. We could see 60s for highs on Monday!

