Advertisement

Another Cold Day Today, but Warmer Air is on the Way

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold temperatures linger today as arctic high pressure builds into the northern plains. Some lingering light snow or flurries will also be likely today, with a small accumulation possible in southwest South Dakota.

Although we will see more sunshine Thursday and Friday, temperatures will still be below normal with highs in the 20s.

Much milder air arrives this weekend and next week as a westerly flow aloft brings mild Pacific air into the plains. We could see 60s for highs on Monday!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxton Pfieffer
Trial continues for a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old
Upside down car on Omaha Street in Rapid City as a result of driving under the influence.
Arrest following a car accident adds to total number of DUI arrests in Rapid City
Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer.
Update: Missing hunter found safe
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
15 medical cannabis applicants selected in lottery

Latest News

Cold
Sunshining it Up!
KOTA Webcast
Rhonda Lee KOTA Weather Webcast
50s by Saturday
Warmer Weather is on the Way
50s by Saturday
Warmer Weather Soon
Cooler Air
Way More Sun for Weekend Fun!