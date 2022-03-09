15 medical cannabis applicants selected in lottery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We know now the names and locations of the 15 future medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City.

The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to determine which of the 47 applicants will receive the 15 licenses that the Rapid City Council gave the green light for last year.

The successful applicants now have a year to establish their dispensaries.

City Finance Director Pauline Sumption says the process has been lengthy and detailed, and now its time for the businesses to move forward.

City official now expect cultivation, manufacturing, and testing licenses to be issued.

The dispensaries, and their locations are as follows:

#25 – Puffy’s – 3324 Cambell Street

#39 – Puffy’s - 4024 Biernbaum Ln Bldg B

#38 – Puffy’s - 4024 Biernbaum Ln Blgd A

#46 – Rapid City Cannabis - 3075 North Plaza Drive

#12 – Genesis Farms – 609 Mountain View Road

#34 – Puffy’s – 2120 West Main Street Unit 3

#16 – Genesis Farms – 2205 N La Crosse Street

#23 – Puffy’s – 3310 Cambell Street

#19 – Greenlight Dispensary – 840 Timmons Ste 6A

#22 – Hive Collective LLC – 918 E North Street

#20 – Greenlight Dispensary – 840 Timmons Ste 7B

#30 – Puffy’s – 902 East Main Street

#21 – Greenlight Dispensary – 840 Timmons Ste 7

#27 – Puffy’s – 4025 Biernbaum Lane

#7 – CC Health 1624 Discovery Circle

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.